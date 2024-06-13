Rep. Nancy Mace to Newsmax: Primary Win Shows Power of Trump Endorsement

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax that her primary victory this week "shows how powerful" an endorsement from former President Donald Trump can be.

The victory amid the well-funded opposition "was awesome," Mace told Thursday's "Wake Up America," adding, "$7 million and we still won by 30 points.

"It was the highest margin win I've ever had in my political career. And voters, they picked the truth. They picked someone that they could trust. They picked honesty and integrity. That's what was on the ballot on Tuesday."

It "shows how powerful Trump's endorsement is right now," she continued. "All of his candidates won on Tuesday night."

Mace fended off two primary challengers Tuesday, attorney Catherine Templeton and Marine veteran Bill Young, to retain the GOP nomination and won enough of the vote to avoid a runoff election.

Mace was one of the eight House Republicans who voted with Democrats to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his post, and McCarthy went on to support Templeton in her bid for the GOP nomination with a reported $7 million from his Majority Committee PAC.

McCarthy is supporting various candidates running against the eight Republicans who voted to unseat him, but Mace said that "certainly bombed on opening night," with this being the first of those elections on the calendar.

"A lot of people chipped in to my opponent, but there's room in the party for people like me," she said.

"I am very fiscally conservative, socially sensible. There's," she continued, "room in the party for me.

"There's room in the party for conservatives, traditional conservatives, centrists, moderates, libertarians, right-of-center. There's even room in the party for women. There's room for everybody – as long as we work together."

Mace warned, "if we don't come together for November, it's going to be much harder for Donald Trump to win the White House."

"My message to everyone now is it's water under the bridge — let's get Donald Trump reelected," she concluded. "Let's get a larger majority in the House and let's flip the Senate.

"And then, when we win it all, when we have a supermajority, let's put our money where our mouth is."

