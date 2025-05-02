WATCH TV LIVE

WH Tweet Promotes D.E.I.: 'Deport Every Illegal'

Friday, 02 May 2025 02:16 PM EDT

It may not be the shortest tweet from the Trump White House. But the message is concise.

"The only DEI we support: Deport Every Illegal"

The early Friday afternoon post on X follows the White House lawn Monday being peppered with posters showing photos of illegal immigrants. That event marked the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.

The efforts of Trump to make good on his campaign promises to secure the border and deport illegal aliens are under continued legal attack. Even drawing a reaction from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

One of the President’s latest moves is to resurrect a system of fines against illegal immigrants that he first put into place during his first administration.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.




Friday, 02 May 2025 02:16 PM
