Oversight Panel Grills FEMA Admin for Discrimination

The House Oversight Committee grilled Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell on Tuesday over allegations of not assisting homes with Trump yard signs in the wake of Hurricane Milton. According to The Hill, the allegations centered around a purported FEMA directive to avoid those homes.

On Monday, during an appearance on NewsNation, Marn'i Washington, the former FEMA employee who has claimed she was used as a scapegoat, denied any wrongdoing, claiming she was only following orders regarding rather than setting policy.

"I'm being framed," she said. "There's no violation of the Hatch Act. I execute orders; I don't create policy."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, pressed Criswell on whether the practice was common, which she couldn't confirm without further investigation. Criswell noted that an Office of Inspector General investigation was in progress.

Eventually, the rhetoric in the chamber split with Democrats voicing that allegations about discrimination for political reasons was drummed up by misinformation while Republicans persisted with their line of questioning that supporters of President-elect Donald Trump had been targeted.