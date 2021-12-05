×
Tags: david perdue | running | governor | georgia | trump

Ex-Republican U.S. Senator Perdue to Run for Georgia State Governor
Senator David Perdue, R-GA, talks to during a news conference outside of the White House in Washington D.C., after meeting with President Donald Trump, during an announcement on immigration reform accompanied by Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR, on August 2, 2017. (Photo by Oliver Contreras) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)

Sunday, 05 December 2021 01:04 PM

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue plans to challenge Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in next year's election, Politico reported on Sunday, setting up a new Republican Party clash in a battleground state that handed Democrats their current U.S. Senate majority.

Perdue, who was recruited to run against the governor by former President Donald Trump, will make his announcement Monday via video and file his paperwork at the same time, Politico reported.

Perdue has discussed getting additional fundraising and endorsement support from Trump and that it will be forthcoming, sources told Politico. The looming Republican primary opens a new front in the Georgia GOP’s civil war, which traces back to Trump’s loss in Georgia in November.

Politico reported that one Republican official who has advised Perdue to run against Kemp cited recent polling from Trump’s Save America PAC that showed Trump’s endorsement would catapult the former senator into contention with the first-term governor.

The winner will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who announced last week that she’ll challenge Kemp.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


