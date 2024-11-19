Sen. Casey Still Not Conceding to McCormick in Pa.

Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., is still contesting his apparent election loss to Sen.-elect David McCormick, R-Pa., despite court rulings and a controversial call for a recount in the key battleground state that helped Republicans win a narrow Senate majority.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court dealt Casey's election loss challenge a blow Monday by ordering undated mail ballots to be tossed after some county canvass boards ruled they could be counted.

Newsmax, Decision Desk HQ, and other media, including the The Associated Press, called the race for McCormick nearly two weeks ago, but Casey is vowing to continue to fight the results of the election in what conservatives are calling hypocrisy after the 2020 defeat of 2024 President-elect Donald Trump — and subsequent investigations and prosecutions — for constitutionally permitted actions to contest an election.

"Sen. Casey is fighting to ensure Pennsylvanians' voices are heard and to protect their right to participate in our democracy — just like he has done throughout his entire career," Casey's spokesperson said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, David McCormick and the national Republicans are working to throw out provisional ballots cast by eligible Pennsylvania voters and accepted by county boards. It is wrong and we will fight it."

A McCormick victory gives Senate Republicans a 53-47 majority to help pass President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominations in its advise and consent role, along with passing legislation with what is projected to be a narrow 220-215 House majority.

McCormick declared victory in the hours after polls closed and had faced opposition for attending Senate orientation, including tepid support from Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who is stepping down from his role to incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

"We have been very clear that we are going to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, folks that are not following the law, that are trying to cheat in these elections," Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said Monday amid the ongoing contesting of ballots and the Pennsylvania Senate results.

"We're going to pursue every legal means that we can against these officials for improperly saying that they're going to count these ballots."

The official House count remains in flux due to two California races left to be called in reelection bids of Reps. John Duarte, R-Calif., and Michelle Steel, R-Calif.

Also, there are at least three House special elections impacting Republican-held seats that will be conducted in the coming weeks and months after Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.; and Mike Waltz, R-Fla., have been announced as Trump Cabinet nominees.

Gaetz, facing a House ethics investigation and a potential release of a report tied to allegations levied against him, has officially resigned his House seat already. Stefanik and Waltz's special elections remain speculative amid the confirmation process.