David Friedman Calls ICC Arrest Warrants 'Grotesque'

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Monday that the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were "grotesque" and a by-product of the weaponization of the justice system in the U.S.

The charges against Netanyahu and Gallant include "causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies [and] deliberately targeting civilians in conflict."

"Just one word to describe the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court against Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and DM Yoav Gallant: GROTESQUE," Friedman said in a post to X.

"Unfortunately, the US has taught the world how to weaponize the justice system to punish political adversaries. This needs to be reversed quickly or no one will be immune from this nonsense," he added.

Congressional Republicans also slammed the ICC's warrants after warning the court against the move in previous weeks.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called the warrants "outrageous" and a "a slap in the face."

"The ICC has embarrassed itself with these sham charges against Israel's leadership," wrote Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Wrote Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., "America doesn't recognize the International Criminal Court, but the court sure as hell will recognize what happens when you target our allies."

Friedman was U.S. ambassador to Israel under former President Donald Trump from 2017-2021.