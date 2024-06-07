Wash. Gov. Hopeful Reichert: Won't Block Abortion Access

Republican candidate for Washington state governor Dave Reichert is making it clear he's not on board with anti-abortion hardliners.

In a television ad airing this summer, he says if elected in November, he won't change Washington State's law allowing access to abortion up to fetal viability — typically at 24–26 weeks of pregnancy.

"I do not believe any politician regardless of personal belief has the right to make that decision for any woman," Reichert says in the video, blaming his Democrat opponent Bob Ferguson for trying to "spread fear by saying things I don't believe and will not do."

Reichert and Ferguson are running to replace Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in Washington — where there hasn't been a Republican governor in more than four decades, Axios noted.

According to Axios, Washington has become a known destination for women seeking the procedure but live in states with strict abortion laws.

Reichert's declaration comes as other moderate Republicans aim to distance themselves from hardline views on the issue, including GOP Senate contender from Arizona Kari Lake, after the Supreme Court's rejection of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Also putting space between themselves and the national GOP on abortion is former GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire, who is running for governor and has said she won't change a state abortion law protecting access up to six months of pregnancy.