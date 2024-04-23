Kari Lake Flips, Now Favors Arizona Abortion Ban

Republican Senate hopeful Kari Lake shifted her position on Arizona's controversial abortion law, expressing disappointment that the historic statute is not being enforced, The Hill reported.

Lake's latest comments mark a reversal from her earlier stance.

In an interview with the Idaho Dispatch, Lake voiced her discontent, stating, "The Arizona Supreme Court said this is the law of Arizona. But unfortunately, the people running our state have said we're not going to enforce it."

Lake's remarks come amid ongoing debate over Arizona's 1864 law, which effectively bans most abortions in the state except when necessary to save the life of the mother.

The Arizona Supreme Court's decision in early April upheld a 160-year-old near-total abortion ban, marking a significant development in the ongoing debate over reproductive rights. The ruling deems enforceable an 1864 law that criminalizes abortion, making it a felony punishable by two to five years in prison for the individual performing the procedure and those assisting a woman in obtaining one, NBC News reported.

This decision aligns Arizona with a growing number of states where access to abortion care is severely restricted.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes, both Democrats, have publicly stated their opposition to the law and their refusal to enforce it, a move that has drawn criticism from anti-abortion groups.

The law's potential enforcement date is slated for June 8, but Mayes has indicated her office is exploring legal avenues to prevent its implementation.

Lake's evolving position on the issue has drawn attention. While she initially endorsed the law during her gubernatorial campaign in 2022, she later shifted her stance on April 11, describing the ban in a video post on X as "out of line with where the people of this state are."

Lake, a former television news anchor, has aligned herself with former President Trump's call for exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and maternal health. She has reportedly been actively lobbying Republican lawmakers in Arizona to repeal the ban, advocating a return to the state's previous law, which prohibited abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

"I agree with President Trump, we must have exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of a mother," Lake said.

Like the 1864 law, the 15-week ban lacks provisions for exceptions in cases of rape or incest.