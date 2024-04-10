Huckabee to Newsmax: Arizona Abortion Ruling Won't Harm GOP in Election

The Arizona Supreme Court ruling on abortion could cause some political problems for Republicans, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday, but said it won't have much influence on the presidential election, because most votes will be based on other issues.

Commenting on the Arizona Supreme Court ruling that the state can enforce an 1864 law criminalizing all abortions except when a mother's life is at stake, Huckabee said on "Wake Up America" that "this is a sticky issue for any candidate running for president, Democrat or Republican."

But even though the ruling "troubles some people, and it could provide some political problems for Republicans," Huckabee said.

Regarding the presidential election, Huckabee added: "Most people this year will vote based on the borders, will be voting on security. ... I think they are especially going to vote on kitchen table economic issues. ... They know that they can't afford the things they could before Joe Biden took office. And they are going to look at the insanity of Democrats."

Huckabee said that all this will add up to the fact "that some people who don't like Trump personally are going to say, 'I can't have four more years of this [Biden] administration.'"

"People are going to have to ask, which of the two candidates ... is going to be more favorable to their position," Huckabee said. "The Democrats have gone out on an extreme position where they believe abortion should be available right up to the point of birth or beyond. That's an extraordinary extreme position, the likes of which we have never seen in this nation's history. That is a hard one to defend."

Huckabee said that "ultimately this is not a matter of just forcing people into one view or another, it's changing the mind of Americans to have respect for life, and to believe that the child with Down's syndrome is equally valuable in the eyes of God as the captain of the football team."