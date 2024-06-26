Dartmouth Faculty Urged Students to Oppose Bills Protecting Children

Faculty at Dartmouth College encouraged students to oppose a New Hampshire bill banning gender reassignment surgeries for minors, the Daily Caller reported on Wednesday.

According to emails obtained by Do No Harm, an association of medical professionals, the Geisel Medical School urged students to oppose three proposed state bills, all of which address the gender reassignment trend.

The first bill seeks to ban gender reassignment surgery for minors, the second looks to protect children from being victimized in school, and the third mandates people at schools, sports facilities, and prison use the bathroom of their biological sex.

A student forwarded the emails from faculty to Do No Harm. The emails allegedly urged students to voice their opposition to Gov. Chris Sununu.

"It's pushing an agenda, it's advocating one way or the other when our purpose is to learn the science and art of practicing medicine," a student who asked to remain anonymous told the outlet.

"If it was just the student's email, and he just sent it out to everybody as his opinion, and even if he put it as part of a student group … I would have no issue with that. When it comes through the official email chain from faculty members' email addresses … It tells me that the overall institution is wanting more of that agenda. It kind of, I guess, discourages people that maybe don't see an eye to eye with that," said the student.

Two associate deans and a medical student signed the email, which read in part, "Recent legislative changes have raised concerns about the rights and well-being of our transgender community members. We urge healthcare providers, policymakers, and citizens to come together to ensure that every individual, regardless of gender identity, receives fair and equitable treatment," the email from Tara Cunningham, associate dean for student life at Geisel stated.

In response to the email, Do No Harm stated, "If this opposition to defending biological sex is not representative of Dartmouth's institutional position, the University ought to clarify this."