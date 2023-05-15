Nearly $2M Raised for Man Charged in Subway Death

Attorneys for a former U.S. marine charged with manslaughter in the chokehold killing of an individual on a New York subway car have raised nearly $2 million toward a legal defense fund.

Lawyers for Daniel Penny have raised the money on the crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, which shows the total continuing to grow as of Monday morning.

Penny is charged in the killing of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on a New York subway earlier this month.

"Daniel Penny is a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died," the GiveSendGo page explains.

"Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny's legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny's legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City."

The page added that all funds collected will be sent to and managed by the law offices of Raiser & Kenniff.

Penny, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, subdued an unruly Neely with a chokehold on May 1.

Neely reportedly was taunting and screaming at passengers before being subdued.

Neely, who according to local media reports was homeless, died from a compression of the neck, the medical examiner said.

The incident was captured on video, which went viral and led to protests in New York by people who wanted to see Penny arrested.

Penny turned himself in to authorities Friday on a manslaughter charge that could send him to prison for 15 years. He was released on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again July 17.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also is helping raise money for Penny.

"We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens," DeSantis said in a message on Twitter while sharing a fundraiser for Perry's defense. "We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let's show this Marine... America's got his back."

Relatives for Jordan Neely started a GoFundMe campaign for his funeral expenses. The campaign has raised nearly $125,000.