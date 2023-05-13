DeSantis Helps Raise Funds for Man Charged in Subway Death

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is helping raise money for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny, the man facing charges of second-degree manslaughter for putting a homeless man in a fatal chokehold on a subway.

"We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law-abiding citizens," DeSantis said in a message on Twitter while sharing a fundraiser for Perry's defense. "We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let's show this Marine... America's got his back."

Penny, 24, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, where he was charged in the death of Jordan Neely, a homeless man who both witnesses and prosecutors claim was "making threats and scaring people" before his death.

Penny's attorneys say he acted to protect himself and his fellow subway passengers after Neely threatened them.

The fundraiser, being conducted through a GiveSendGo page, was set up by Penny's law firm, Raiser & Kenniff. As of Saturday afternoon, the effort had raised more than $1 million.

"Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny's legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense," the fundraiser's description says. "All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny's legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City."

While many of the donations are in smaller amounts, the top donation listed is from an anonymous donor for $10,000.

According to police, Penny, now a college student, put Neely, 30, in the chokehold after an altercation on the subway.

Witnesses said Neely was threatening patients and yelling and pacing when Penny tackled him and put him in a chokehold for several minutes. According to the city medical examiner, Neely died from the compression on his neck.

Penny's attorneys say Neely has a documented history of violent behavior caused by untreated mental illness, and once all the facts surrounding the incident are made clear, he will be absolved of wrongdoing.

Neely's family, speaking through their attorneys, though, point out that Penny "knew nothing about Jordan's history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan's neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing."