Chris Cuomo Rips Journalists 'Celebrating' CEO's Murder

NewsNation host Chris Cuomo tore into journalists who are “celebrating” the execution-style murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson with the message they are “worse than what you oppose.”

Cuomo took particular aim at former New York Times and Washington Post staffer Taylor Lorenz and self-titled independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, persons he said reveled in Thompson’s death as if some kind of schadenfreude.

After calling out people “hiding in the nice anonymous dumpster fire” of social media platform X, Cuomo went on, reacting to a Klippenstein tweet and Lorenz’s story headlined, “Why ‘we’ want insurance executives dead.”

“[E]ven people who call themselves journalists, Ken Klippenstein, Taylor Lorenz tweeting about how bad a man he was the day he died,” Cuomo said on his show Thursday. “People had similar tweets wishing Trump had been killed as well. All right, I guess that’s par for the course these days, but don’t these people understand? Won’t someone in their life, if these are their real names, explain to them [that] you are worse than what you oppose when you celebrate murder as a justifiable end for disagreement over policy.

“I mean, what the hell is going wrong here?”