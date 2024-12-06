Giuliani to Newsmax: CEO Killer 'Left Too Many Clues' to Escape

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Thursday evening that the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Wednesday morning will be caught soon because he "left too many clues" behind.

The unidentified man suspected in the shooting of Thompson remains at large despite an ongoing manhunt being conducted by the New York Police Department, which has issued surveillance camera footage of the suspect showing his face while arriving at Port Authority Bus Terminal in late November.

Giuliani, in an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," predicted that law enforcement will "have this guy" soon, saying that the perpetrator "left too many clues."

He noted that the suspect is "kind of a contradiction … because he's got a couple of things he did were very professional, and a couple of things he did were very amateurish. So he's obviously a good shot but not a professional hitman."

Giuliani said that the suspect "made some very basic mistakes that a trained hitman wouldn't have made," such as running from the scene while wearing a large backpack, which the former police commissioner said "is exactly what will bring attention to you"

He added, "On the other hand, when the gun seemed to jam, he knew exactly very quickly how to fix it. So that's a man who's proficient with a gun, right?"

Giuliani also speculated about the shooter's motivations, saying, "I think this will come back to something that personally was troubling him, as opposed to him being paid to do it for someone else … It could be because of the denial of claims, or it could be an employment thing."

The former mayor also praised the NYPD as the right group to investigate this crime, saying, "This is the NYPD for sure," and noting that there's "nobody better at [investigating] homicides."

Giuliani also noted that during his time as mayor, "We had situations like this," and said, "You're never going to stop this. I mean, the only way this is going to stop is when God totally fixes the human personality."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com