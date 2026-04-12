Cuba Leader: We'll 'Die' to Defend Revolution

Cuba's president vowed that he and other leaders in the country are willing to "give our lives for the revolution" if the U.S. tries to take control of the island or arrest him.

In a rare U.S. television interview on NBC's "Meet the Press," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel issued a defiant warning to the Trump administration amid escalating tensions, saying Cuba would fight back against any American attempt at regime change.

"If that happens, there will be fighting, and there will be a struggle, and we will defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we'll die," Díaz-Canel said, underscoring his willingness to make the "ultimate sacrifice" for Cuba's communist system.

The remarks come as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Cuba following U.S. actions in Venezuela and Iran, where regime change efforts have already reshaped the geopolitical landscape.

Trump has signaled that Cuba could be "next," part of a broader strategy aimed at confronting authoritarian regimes and restoring stability in the region.

Díaz-Canel insisted he has "no fear" of U.S. threats, portraying Cuba as prepared for a prolonged conflict if necessary.

At the same time, he claimed the country's military posture is defensive, even as officials have reportedly increased exercises in response to rising tensions.

Despite his combative rhetoric, the Cuban leader acknowledged the severe hardships facing his country, including widespread blackouts, food shortages, and economic decline.

However, he placed the blame squarely on the decades-old U.S. embargo, calling it the primary cause of the nation's suffering.

Many people in the United States and Cuban exiles argue that the island's communist system is responsible for the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Reports indicate that Cuba's economy has been deteriorating for years, with millions fleeing the country and basic services collapsing.

Pressed on whether Cuba would consider reforms or meet U.S. demands such as releasing political prisoners, holding free elections, or allowing a free press, Díaz-Canel refused to make concessions.

He denied that political prisoners exist in Cuba and dismissed calls for democratic reforms as outside interference.

He also rejected any suggestion that he would step down as part of a potential deal with Washington, emphasizing Cuba's sovereignty and independence.

"We are not subjected to the designs of the United States," he said, making clear that leadership decisions would not be dictated by foreign powers.

While Díaz-Canel said dialogue with the U.S. is possible, he expressed deep distrust of American intentions, citing past negotiations that coincided with military actions elsewhere.

The standoff highlights the growing divide between Washington and Havana, as the Trump administration seeks political change in Cuba while the island's leadership signals it is prepared to resist at all costs.

With tensions rising and no clear path to a diplomatic breakthrough, the situation could become a major flashpoint in U.S.-Latin America relations — testing both the limits of American foreign policy and the resilience of Cuba's long-standing communist regime.