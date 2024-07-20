CrowdStrike Warns of ECrime Actors

CrowdStrike says criminals are trying to take advantage of its global outage for malicious gain.

The cybersecurity firm is warning of a "likely eCrime actor" that could be targeting customers, specifically in Latin America.

"CrowdStrike Intelligence has since observed threat actors leveraging the event to distribute a malicious ZIP archive," the post said.

According to the post, this marks the first known instance "in which a threat actor has capitalized on the Falcon content issue to distribute malicious files."

CrowdStrike encouraged organizations to "ensure they are communicating with CrowdStrike representatives through official channels."

The White House has previously said it is "standing by to provide assistance as needed."