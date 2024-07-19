WATCH TV LIVE

White House in Contact With CrowdStrike's Leadership

(Jaque Silva/AP)

Friday, 19 July 2024 04:30 PM EDT

The White House is in contact with cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike's leadership and has offered U.S. government support after a global tech outage caused disruptions across several key services, a senior U.S. administration official said Friday.

"We are assessing impact to local hospitals, surface transportation systems, and law enforcement closely and will provide further updates as we learn more," the official said, adding the White House stands ready to provide assistance.

