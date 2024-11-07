WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Slammed for Quietly Revising 2022 Crime Data

By    |   Thursday, 07 November 2024 02:19 PM EST

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Thursday slammed the FBI for quietly revising 2022 federal crime data that showed violent offenses rose rather than dropped, reported the New York Post.

The FBI originally said violent crime had fallen by 2.1% in 2022 when it increased by 4.5% and failed to mention the information in its September 2023 press release, according to Crime Research.

"The FBI did not publicize its revision of 2022 violent crime data, and the only way to see this change is to download the FBI's updated crime data and compare it to the previous year," Jordan and Biggs wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray. "The initial 2022 data, before it was corrected, was heralded as 'historic declines' in the crime rate. Despite having the true data, the FBI never issued a clarification while the incorrect statistics were used to push a false narrative."

The new adjusted data for 2021 showed a net increase of 80,029 more violent crimes, 1,699 more murders, 7,780 more rapes, 33,459 more robberies, and 37,091 more aggravated assaults.

"The FBI's revision of violent crime data confirms what our oversight has shown: the Biden-Harris crime epidemic continues to escalate and far-left state and local policymakers place," Biggs and Jordan wrote.

The FBI in 2021 moved to a new system of collecting crime data.

