×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Kyle Rittenhouse | Media Bias | covington kid | kyle rittenhouse | kenosha | blm

'Covington Kid' Nick Sandmann: Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue For Defamation

'Covington Kid' Nick Sandmann: Kyle Rittenhouse Should Sue For Defamation
Kyle Rittenhouse sits next to the tumbler that he will use to select the jurors who will not participate in deliberations during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 17 November 2021 05:09 PM

Former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, who settled several lawsuits against news outlets in 2020 over a famous confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial a year prior, said Kyle Rittenhouse should do the same to "hold the media accountable."

"The parallels between me and Kyle Rittenhouse are impossible not to draw," Sandmann wrote in a column for the Daily Mail. "The way the media has treated you is terrible, and you don't have to face it alone."

Rittenhouse, 17 at the time of the incident, is currently on trial for five charges related to the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Judge Bruce Schroeder has already dismissed two charges related to curfew violation and possession of a dangerous weapon under 18.

"Kyle was almost immediately labeled a 'white supremacist' and a 'domestic terrorist.' To many, my red MAGA hat clearly meant that I was a racist," Sandmann wrote.

CNN settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with Sandmann in January 2020 following the network's botched coverage of a viral confrontation with a Native American elder in 2019 that portrayed the Kentucky teen as a racist aggressor, according to The Hill.

Sandmann settled a similar lawsuit with The Washington Post in July of last year. The official amount of the settlement has not been disclosed publicly, the outlet reported.

The Covington teen believes Rittenhouse went through similar agony when the media rushed to judgment on his case.

"This is the problem with liberal media outlets in the United States. They want to get the story first, get the most views, make the most money, and advance the agenda from liberal patrons," the teen wrote.

A guest on MSNBC compared him to a "school shooter," while another said he is "arguably a domestic terrorist."

Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., used the "white supremacist" term when talking about Rittenhouse during an appearance on CNN in March, per the Daily Mail.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, who settled several lawsuits against news outlets in 2020 over a famous confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial a year prior, said Kyle Rittenhouse should do the same to "hold the media accountable."
covington kid, kyle rittenhouse, kenosha, blm
330
2021-09-17
Wednesday, 17 November 2021 05:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved