Washington State Employees Given Separation Notices Amid COVID-19 Mandate

Government employees who have not provided proof of vaccination in Washington State have started to receive separation notices from their respected agencies.

According to The Seattle Times, Department of Licensing spokesperson Nathan Olson says that 66 notifications were sent out Friday to people who have not applied for vaccination exemptions or submitted proof of vaccination.

And Department of Corrections spokesperson Jacque Coe said roughly 1,000 notices were sent to workers asking them to verify their vaccination status.

In August, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a combined total of roughly 63,000 Washington State employees and healthcare workers to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 18 or lose their jobs.

According to The Hill, Washington firefighters have filed a lawsuit against the governor, stating that such a mandate violated the state's constitution. The suit says Inslee's order violates "the authority of his office by the Washington Constitution statute, and, independently, violates the rights guaranteed to the state workers by the Washington constitution and applicable statutes."

Inslee's spokeswoman Tara Lee says that she is hopeful workers will not lose their jobs and get vaccinated.

"Warning notices are just that, warnings," Lee said.

"This is a snapshot in time and not what the final numbers will be," she continued. "We remain hopeful that more state employees will chose to get vaccinated and remain in the workforce."