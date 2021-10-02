×
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | Cold/Flu | new york | covid-19 | vaccination

NY Healthcare Worker Vaccination Rates Rise After Mandate

a man holds a vaccination card in front of a black computer keyboard
(Antwon McMullen/Dreamstime)

By    |   Saturday, 02 October 2021 01:26 PM

The mandate to get healthcare workers in New York vaccinated against COVID-19 has led to an 11-point increase in the state's vaccination rate for hospital staff.

The mandate left healthcare workers with an ultimatum Monday to either get vaccinated or lose their jobs. The state's vaccination rate for healthcare workers Wednesday climbed to 87%, according to Business Insider. Before the ultimatum, only 76% of healthcare workers were vaccinated.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul prepared a press release Tuesday, saying she was prepared to bring in the National Guard amid a potential shortage of healthcare workers.

"This new information shows that holding firm on the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers is simply the right thing to do to protect our vulnerable family members and loved ones from COVID-19," Hochul stated. "I am pleased to see that healthcare workers are getting vaccinated to keep New Yorkers safe, and I am continuing to monitor developments and ready to take action to alleviate potential staffing shortage situations in our healthcare systems."

However, nursing shortages in the state have been looming for years, and the mandated vaccinations only added further strain and pressures on hospital staff's working conditions.

Politics
