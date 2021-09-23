Poll: Supermajority of Americans Wants EcoHealth Alliance Subpoenaed

A September poll found that a supermajority of American taxpayers wants EcoHealth Alliance to be forced to testify about the origins of the coronavirus and the funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The poll, conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies, found that 75% of both Republicans and Democrats, and 60% of independents said that they would want EcoHealth Alliance subpoenaed.

Respondents were asked:

''The Biden Administration has reported that because of a lack of cooperation from China, it will be difficult to determine the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it be from an accidental leak at a Wuhan lab or another cause. To date, U.S. scientists that worked directly with the Wuhan lab and sent U.S. tax dollars to the facility for dangerous coronavirus experiments have refused to answer questions from Congress. Experts say subpoenas are needed in order to compel cooperation from scientists who may have information about the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Based on what you know about this issue, do you support or oppose Congress subpoenaing testimonies from scientists who worked directly with the Wuhan lab that many experts believe may have caused the pandemic?''

The poll was conducted Sept.10-15, surveyed 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of approximately 3.1%.