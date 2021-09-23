×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Coronavirus | Polls | covid19 | ecohealthalliance

Poll: Supermajority of Americans Wants EcoHealth Alliance Subpoenaed

Poll: Supermajority of Americans Wants EcoHealth Alliance Subpoenaed
(Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:28 PM

A September poll found that a supermajority of American taxpayers wants EcoHealth Alliance to be forced to testify about the origins of the coronavirus and the funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The poll, conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies, found that 75% of both Republicans and Democrats, and 60% of independents said that they would want EcoHealth Alliance subpoenaed.

Respondents were asked:

''The Biden Administration has reported that because of a lack of cooperation from China, it will be difficult to determine the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether it be from an accidental leak at a Wuhan lab or another cause. To date, U.S. scientists that worked directly with the Wuhan lab and sent U.S. tax dollars to the facility for dangerous coronavirus experiments have refused to answer questions from Congress. Experts say subpoenas are needed in order to compel cooperation from scientists who may have information about the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Based on what you know about this issue, do you support or oppose Congress subpoenaing testimonies from scientists who worked directly with the Wuhan lab that many experts believe may have caused the pandemic?''

The poll was conducted Sept.10-15, surveyed 1,000 adults and had a margin of error of approximately 3.1%.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A September poll found that a supermajority of American taxpayers wants EcoHealth Alliance to be forced to testify about the origins of the coronavirus and the funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology.The poll, conducted by Lincoln Park Strategies, found that 75% of both...
covid19, ecohealthalliance
207
2021-28-23
Thursday, 23 September 2021 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App