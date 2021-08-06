CDC Study: COVID Shot Protects Better Against Delta Variant Than Natural Immunity

A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday finds that the three COVID-19 vaccines may provide better protection against the virus, including the highly contagious delta variant, than natural immunity of those previously infected.

''If you have had COVID-19 before, please still get vaccinated,'' CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday. ''This study shows you are twice as likely to get infected again if you are unvaccinated. Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others around you, especially as the more contagious delta variant spreads around the country.''

According to the study, conducted in May and June in Kentucky, unvaccinated people were 2.34 times more likely to become infected with the virus when compared to those who were vaccinated.

Although a much smaller statistical sample, even partially vaccinated people were found to have lower odds of getting infected than unvaccinated people, the study found.

According to the CDC, the study shows that even people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have natural antibodies should get vaccinated to prevent re-infection from other strains of the virus, including the delta variant.

''To reduce their risk of infection, all eligible persons should be offered vaccination, even if they have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2,'' the study said.

Kentucky’s seven-day new case rate per 100,000 is 207.8, compared to the national average of 189.7; it also has a vaccination rate lower than the national average in both the fully and partially vaccinated categories, according to the CDC.

While 49% of the nation is fully vaccinated, and almost 50% have taken at least one dose of the three available vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, Kentucky reports 45% fully vaccinated and 51.9% partially vaccinated of the total 4.2 million vaccines distributed in that state.

In addition to the Kentucky study, the CDC also released two other studies that show the vaccinations as being effective for older COVID patients and reducing severe illness and death in areas of high delta variant spread in Colorado.

''Vaccination is a critical strategy for preventing infection, serious illness, and death associated with SARS-CoV-2 (including the delta variant),'' one of the studies concluded. ''Additional targeted prevention strategies (e.g., masking in indoor settings irrespective of vaccination status) and adherence to prevention strategies (e.g., surveillance testing and infection prevention and control procedures) are prudent in areas with high circulation of the delta variant and in higher risk settings, such as residential care facilities.''

When contacted Friday by phone and email for questions and a comment on the studies, the CDC did not respond by the deadline for filing the story.