White House: 50 Percent of Americans Fully Vaccinated

The White House announced Friday that half of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. In a tweet, Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, White House Data Director said "50% of Americans (all ages) are now fully vaccinated. Keep going!" His remarks followed a statement earlier in the morning when President Joe Biden enthusiastically stated that "350 million Americans have already been vaccinated."

According to the latest census figures, released in April of this year, the entire population of the United States is just 331 million.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered in December. It took about four months, until late March, to fully vaccinate one quarter of the U.S. population. It has taken four and a half months to reach half the U.S. population, CNN said.

The Independent reports the current total of Americans vaccinated is 166 million, which is roughly half of the U.S. population. That publication speculated "It’s possible Mr Biden had mistakenly referred to the number of vaccine doses administered in the United States, which is almost 350 million." The White House has not issued a statement regarding the President’s incorrect figures.

According to the latest data available from the CDC dashboard, an average of 699,261 doses have been administered each day over the past seven days, and an average of 464,778 people initiated vaccination each day over the past seven days.

CNN reported COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. reached a record high in mid-April, with an average of more than 3 million shots administered each day and about 2 million people initiating vaccination each day.