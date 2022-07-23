×
WH Physician: Biden Likely Infected With BA.5 Omicron Variant

President Joe Biden participates virtually in a meeting with his economic team in the South Court Auditorium of the White House campus July 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Saturday, 23 July 2022 12:49 PM EDT

President Joe Biden was likely infected with the BA.5 omicron variant, says Kevin O’Connor, the physician to the president.

“The President is responding to therapy as expected. The BA.5 variant is particularly transmissible, and he will continue to isolate in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations,” O’Connor said in a memo released Saturday.

"This data does not affect the treatment plan in any way," he added.

Biden, who tested positive for COVID on Thursday and is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, is being treated with Paxlovid. His symptoms are improving, said O’Connor.

The BA.5 variant is responsible for “75 to 80% of infections in the United States at this time,” said O’Connor.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to the president, on Saturday said Biden is “feeling well enough that he is fulfilling his duties."

“He's following the course of a person who's otherwise quite healthy, who did the right thing, got vaccinated, double-boosted, did the right thing, went on Paxlovid and is doing well. So I think there's nothing wrong with what he's doing by trying to get work done from a virtual standpoint,” Fauci said on “Cavuto Live.”

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the BA.5 variant led to New Jersey recommending face masks in all 18 counties.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 23 July 2022 12:49 PM
