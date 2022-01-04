Whitmer Quarantined After Vaccinated Husband Positive for COVID

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., was isolated from her husband in their home Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesman Bobby Leddy confirmed to The Associated Press that both Whitmer and Mallory are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

The governor said she was not experiencing symptoms and received a negative COVID rapid test soon after her husband tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, Whitmer's negative rapid test will be sent to a PCR lab to verify the results better.

"Until the PCR test comes back, the governor is isolating in a separate area of the house and has taken steps to complete contact tracing to keep others safe," Leddy said. "We wish the first gentleman a speedy recovery and hope he feels better soon."

Whitmer's husband, Dr. Marc Mallory, 61, was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test when he became sick.

The news comes as Michigan is preparing to comply with the federal vaccine or weekly testing mandate for large employers, Bridge Michigan reported Dec. 22.

Whitmer defended the decision in a year-end Zoom roundtable with reporters, saying it is "about saving lives" and "getting more people vaccinated."

"If we're successful on those fronts, it's going to be to everyone's benefit," she added.

State critics are accusing Whitmer of flip-flopping after she criticized the federal mandate in early December, telling rural business owners that the state would "lose employees."

The governor "spent most of the pandemic issuing mandates, but when the political winds shifted, she opposed them," Tori Sachs, executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund, said in a statement. "Now, suddenly, she's back on the mandate bandwagon. What changed?"