Michigan's Gov. Whitmer Trails In New Poll

As President Biden visited Traverse City, Mich. over the weekend, talk of the decline in voter approval for Biden ally and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dominated political talk in the Wolverine State.

Most of the talk about Whitmer’s decline centers on a recent Competitive Edge Research poll showing that among likely voters statewide, the governor actually loses to former Detroit Police Chief and leading GOP hopeful James Craig by 45% to 38%.

Echoing the views of many Michiganders of varying political leanings, former State GOP Chairman and Republican National Committeeman Saul Anuzis told Newsmax that “Whitmer has disenfranchised voters across the state. If she can’t get her fair share of votes from outstate [outside Detroit], it makes it challenging for her.”



Anuzis added that “[a]ssuming Craig can outperform in Detroit because of his record as police chief, Michigan is definitely in play.”

Whitmer’s vulnerable standing at this point is usually attributed to her ordering an extended lockdown in the state that dealt a severe blow to Michigan’s restaurants and other small businesses.

Earlier this year, Michiganders voted to strip Whitmer of the emergency powers through which she ordered the lockdown.

Last month, a Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce poll showed that 50% of state voters approved of her performance as governor and a record 44% disapproved.

Craig, who is black, is considered the strong favorite to become the Republican nominee in 2022.

Last week, he hit hard at President Biden’s call for stronger gun control laws.

“We don’t have a gun problem in America,” Craig told Fox News, “What we have is a criminal problem. . ... Criminals don’t follow the law. They’re going to get guns, so what do we want to focus on? Getting guns from law-abiding citizens?. ... It’s not about guns; it’s about criminals who have guns, and they don’t get the guns legally. That’s the bottom line.”

