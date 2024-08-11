WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: consumers | spending | brian moynihan | recession | federal reserve | financial | markets

Bank of America CEO: Consumers Spending Less Than Last Year

By    |   Sunday, 11 August 2024 05:40 PM EDT

Customers are spending "at a rate of growth of this year over last year, for July and August so far, about 3%," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CBS.

Appearing on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday, Moynihan elaborated that this 3% is half the rate that it was last year at the same time.

"So the consumer has slowed down. They have money in their accounts, but they're depleting a little bit. They're employed, they're earning money, but if you look at — they've really slowed down," Moynihan said.

Regarding what the Federal Reserve should be doing in light of the turbulent financial markets last week, Moynihan said that "the Fed is in a position they have to be careful that they don't slow down too much. Right now, where they are spending at is consistent where they spent in '17, '18,'19, a lower inflation, a more normal growth economy."

Moynihan added that Bank of America Research does not have a recession predicted.

"Last year, this time, it was a recession. This year we talked about now there's no recession," Moynihan said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Customers are spending "at a rate of growth of this year over last year, for July and August so far, about 3%," Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told CBS.
consumers, spending, brian moynihan, recession, federal reserve, financial, markets
185
2024-40-11
Sunday, 11 August 2024 05:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved