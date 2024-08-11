WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: interest | rates

Bank of America CEO Says US Consumers Could Become Discouraged Unless Rates Drop Soon

Bank of America CEO Says US Consumers Could Become Discouraged Unless Rates Drop Soon

Sunday, 11 August 2024 12:51 PM EDT

If the U.S. Federal Reserve does not start cutting interest rates relatively soon, U.S. consumers could become dispirited, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on Sunday. At the end of July the Fed kept the policy rate in the same 5.25%-5.50% range it has been for more than a year, but signaled that a rate cut could come as soon as September if inflation continued to cool.

"They've told people rates probably aren't going to go up, but if they don't start taking them down relatively soon, you could dispirit the American consumer," Moynihan told CBS in an interview.

"Once the American consumer really starts going very negative, then it's hard to get them back." Moynihan, pressed about Republican candidate Donald Trump's statement that presidents should have a say over Fed decisions, said people were free to give Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell advice and it was then his job to decide what to do.

"If you look around the world's economies and you see where central banks are independent and operate freely, they tend to fare better than the ones that don't," he said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
If the U.S. Federal Reserve does not start cutting interest rates relatively soon, U.S. consumers could become dispirited, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on Sunday. At the end of July the Fed kept the policy rate in the same 5.25%-5.50% range it has been for more...
interest, rates
186
2024-51-11
Sunday, 11 August 2024 12:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved