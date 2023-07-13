×
Maybelline Used Cross-Dresser to Promote Makeup

By    |   Thursday, 13 July 2023 04:27 PM EDT

The women's cosmetic brand Maybelline, owned by France's L'Oréal, employed male cross-dresser Ryan Vita to promote its products for Amazon Prime Day.

A video of Vita with a full beard, lipstick, and makeup was posted to Maybelline's Instagram account Wednesday.

The company previously used controversial transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a centerpiece for the ongoing conservative boycott of Bud Light, to push other products on their social media sites.

Several comments from women under the post complained of Maybelline's recent woke turn.

"Why are you using MEN TO ADVERTISE THIS?" one user asked. "I can't picture myself wearing any of your lipsticks when all I can see is a whole a** beard and mustache!!! Enough already!"

Even more described the advertisement as "disturbing" and "creepy."

"Do you really think we would want to buy these lipsticks after seeing this?" another woman wrote. "I love maybelline but can't handle this. I got scared even by seeing this! Please stop."

The growing backlash against Maybelline puts them in the same position as Bud Light and Target, which was accused of marketing inappropriate LGBTQ+ clothing to minors.

Maybelline previously faced the ire of conservative consumers in 2017 when it used a homosexual man, Manny Gutierrez, in one of its advertisements.

