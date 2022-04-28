House GOP Super PAC Booking $125 Million in Ads Ahead of Midterms

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC closely affiliated with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is booking $125 million in TV ad reservations in about 50 media markets in a bid to win back the House for Republicans.

Politico noted this is the first of several rounds of fall TV and digital bookings for the House Republicans' main super PAC. The initial ad buy is more than the group spent on ads during the 2020 election cycle, the news outlet said.

The PAC is focusing its efforts on trying to oust Democrats rather than strengthen reelection bids by GOP incumbents, according to Politico.

CLF President Dan Conston said about $111 million of the ad reservations being booked by the super PAC are aimed at flipping seats now held by Democrats.

"Our buy is overwhelmingly on offense," he said. "… we're going to keep spending from here."

He added: "In the decisive blockbuster races, we're laying down a marker that says we're in for the duration, and we're in with big figures."

According to Politico, CLF's reservations will target some Democrats in seats that President Joe Biden carried by double digits in 2020. Those seats include ones held by Reps. Katie Porter, D-Calif., Mike Levin, D-Calif., and Jahana Hayes, D-Conn.

But the main focus where CLF booked substantial buys are districts where Biden won by 6-9 points. Those seats include ones held by Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., Angie Craig, D-Minn., Kim Schrier, D-Wash., Kurt Schrader, D-Ore., and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

House Majority PAC, the Democrats' main congressional super PAC, announced on March 30 it had reserved $101.8 million worth of television and digital-ad buys for the final months of the 2022 midterm cycle, as a means of retaining the Democrats' House majority.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is deciding how much to spend and how many GOP candidates to fund from his Save America leadership political action committee, according to Reuters.

The Save America group has become one of the top Republican fundraising organizations ahead of the Nov. 8 elections.