Trump's Q1 War Chest Suggests Popularity Persists

Former President Donald Trump’s first-quarter fundraising numbers are in, and his $19 million war chest suggests he’s still got it.

Fifteen months after Trump left the White House, the Save America Joint Fundraising Committee took in $9 million between January and March from donors who gave less than $200, Bloomberg reports, while donors who gave amounts of $500 or more accounted for $1.8 million of the total.

The rest of the former president’s haul came in through his Save America PAC and MAGA PAC.

The three political committees reported ending March with $124 million in cash on hand in their coffers, according to Fox News.

“President Donald J. Trump’s political organizations are positioned to carry his America First message into battleground races across the nation,” Taylor Budowich, communications director for Trump and the Save America PAC, told Fox News in a statement.

The average donation during the first quarter was $28.04, Fox reports, and there were a total of 679,445 contributions over the past three months.

According to Breitbart, Trump injected $500,000 from his Save America PAC into the Georgia Republican gubernatorial primary in a bid to unseat incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

The former president supports former GOP Sen. David Perdue in the race.

With his ability to bring in huge fundraising totals, Trump seemingly holds an edge over potential 2024 primary field candidates if he does decide to run.

“President Trump is incredibly well-positioned to look beyond November as the need for his leadership has never been more important,” Budowich added.