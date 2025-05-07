Pro-Palestine Protesters Take Over Columbia Univ. Main Library

Around 100 pro-Palestinian protesters with the Columbia University Apartheid Divest, a protest movement on campus, took over Columbia University’s main library Wednesday.

"The flood shows that as long as Columbia funds and profits from imperialist violence, the people will continue to disrupt Columbia’s profits and legitimacy. Repression breeds resistance," the group said in a statement.

They also issued demands, including "full financial divestment from Zionist occupation, apartheid, and genocide," a boycott of "complicit institutions," and amnesty for all students and staff "targeted" with disciplinary procedures.

A university spokeswoman called the disruption "completely unacceptable" amid final exams.

In a video posted to their social media account, protesters pushed past a library security guard and headed up the stairs to the main reading room.