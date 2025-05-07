DOD Report: 62 Soldiers Injured, Tens of Millions Wasted, Building Biden's Failed Gaza Pier

The Biden administration's failed humanitarian mission to build an offshore pier and floating causeway for aid delivery to Gaza was more dangerous and costly than the Pentagon has publicly acknowledged, resulting in 62 injuries to American personnel and tens of millions dollars in equipment damage, according to a report by the Department of Defense inspector general.

The report reveals the questionable value of a mission that cost some $230 million but did not accomplish any of its goals, as the pier was functional for only about 20 days, according to The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden gave his approval to the plan despite warnings from within the American government that rough waves could make the mission difficult to achieve.

The inspector general report found that not only were more than two dozen watercraft and other equipment damaged, causing about $31 million in repair and maintenance costs, but also the Army and Navy did not meet readiness standards for both the equipment and units required to carry out the mission.

In addition, according to the report they did not "organize, train, and equip their forces to meet common joint standards." Transportation Command, which oversees coordination of military assets, also fell short of standards in planning and exercises, according to the report.

Biden announced the pier mission in his March 2024 State of the Union address as a proposed solution to deliver aid directly to Gaza without having to rely on Israeli land routes. After the several failed attempts, the pier mission was ultimately abandoned a few months later in June, the Daily Caller reported.

The inspector general report also said that for years, the Army and Navy had divested watercraft and underfunded sea lift programs, leading to degraded readiness.