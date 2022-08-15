55 Pounds of Suspected Cocaine Spotted off Key West

Key West police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported over the weekend that 25 bricks of narcotics were seen floating 50 miles off the coast of Key West, Florida.

Authorities in Southern Florida received a tip on Saturday afternoon from a person who spotted a fished-out bale floating in the ocean. Key West police arrived on the scene, at Coconut Mallory Marina, where they found 25 rectangle-shaped bricks wrapped in green plastic and marked with “XXX” decals inside the bale. It was estimated that the total weight of the bricks was about 55 lbs.

The sheriff’s office posted the finding on its Twitter page.

After the finding, the sheriff’s office submitted the suspected cocaine to the office's property and evidence division. The drugs will then be given to federal authorities.