Ronny Jackson to Newsmax: Drugs Pouring Into US 'Destroying' America's Youth

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, finds it curious that Vice President Kamala Harris would criticize Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order for handling the "invasion" of migrants at the southern border, authorizing state law enforcement officials to send the people unlawfully crossing the border back to Mexico.

From Jackson's perspective, VP Harris — who quietly rejected President Joe Biden's offer to personally oversee the border problems -— has zero insight to offer with this crucial issue to American voters.

"[Vice President Harris has] done absolutely nothing to what's happening at the border. Governor Abbott, the counties to the south [of Texas], we're doing everything that we can to stop what's happening," said Jackson on Newsmax Monday night, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"[Governor Abbott's executive order] isn't just for the sake of Texas, but for the sake of this country. We're spending tons and tons of Texas taxpayer money down there, doing the job of the federal government," said Jackson, a freshman congressman who's up for reelection this November in Texas' 13th District, taking on Democrat challenger Kathleen Brown.

It would be one thing for Border Patrol agents solely to handle asylum-seekers all day, says Jackson. But it's another to relentlessly combat the devastating amount of drugs pouring into the country from the southern border — particularly heroine, meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Jackson says about drug trafficking at the border: "It's destroying a whole generation of our kids right now," while pointing to drug overdoses being the leading cause of death among Americans, aged 18-44.

"And it's all thanks to [President] Joe Biden," says Jackson, while adding the "[Mexican] cartels now control our borders."

The federal government's border indifference is "absolutely disgusting, and I can't tell you how outraged people in the state of Texas are right now," says Jackson.

Including VP Harris, Jackson says "the Biden administration is so out of touch to what people in this country want and need."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!