CNN Panelist: Nobody Believes Harris Claim That Biden OK

Friday, 30 August 2024 03:06 PM EDT

CNN contributor Scott Jennings on Friday said "nobody believes" the claim by Vice President Kamala Harris that President Joe Biden's health has been good throughout his administration.

Jennings, a former special assistant to former President George W. Bush, during a CNN panel said he thought it was interesting that Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, "didn't take any responsibility [during her CNN interview Thursday] at the end for telling the American people that Joe Biden was fine, and he was strong when we all know that's not true. That's why he's out of the race and she's still standing by the idea that he was fine and he's strong and that he's fine today.

"Nobody believes that."

Former Biden staffer Ashley Allison responded, "I do."

"Then why isn't he running?" Jennings asked.

"Because he's too old," Allison shot back. "Point blank. Same reason why Donald Trump probably shouldn't be running, because he's too old and out of touch."

The exchange didn't end there.

"I think most Americans know the truth, and when you're running to be president, and you're willing to look them in the face and tell them something they know that you know is not true, it does speak a little bit to your character," Jennings responded.

Friday, 30 August 2024 03:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

