Rep. Mace, Historic Citadel Grad, to Give Commencement

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., will deliver the commencement ceremony address at The Citadel this Saturday, 25 years after becoming the first female cadet to graduate from the military college in South Carolina.

Mace graduated in 1999 magna cum laude with a degree in Business Administration.

Today, women constitute approximately 13% of the Corps of Cadet.

Mace’s groundbreaking achievement "not only broke barriers but also ignited a path for future generations of women. Serving as a beacon of inspiration, Mace's accomplishment motivated a multitude of female cadets to pursue their own Citadel diplomas in the years that followed," her office said in a press release.

The ceremony will be held at the McAlister Field House.