Rep. Mace to Newsmax: ABC's Stephanopoulos Flops as Tough Guy

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that being the first woman to graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets program prepped her for some tough fights, including her dust-up with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

Mace, who was raped in high school at age 16, said Stephanopoulos tried to shame and bully her for supporting former President Donald Trump, who Stephanopoulos falsely claimed was held liable for raping advice columnist E. Jean Carroll.

A New York jury in May 2023 found Trump liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in 1996, awarding her $5 million, but rejected her claim that she was raped. In January, another New York jury found Trump liable for defamation against Carroll and awarded her $83.3 million. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the cases.

"George Stephanopoulos played like he was Mr. Tough Guy," Mace told "Greg Kelly Reports." "I've been through some tough things. I'm the first woman to graduate from The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, and I can tell you firsthand that guy would not last 30 seconds at The Citadel.

"I'm just really proud of conservatives, Republicans, and even many independents and left-of-center people who came to my defense over the last two or three days and said what he did is wrong. We ought to protect women. We ought to protect victims of sexual assault, and Republicans came through the last couple of days, and we should be really proud of our party and our country right now," she said.

