Gov. Sununu: Biden Decline Obvious Months Ago

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu said evidence of President Joe Biden's physical and mental decline was readily apparent as early as February of this year, reports The Daily Mail.

Sununu, who referenced a meeting he had with the president and fellow governors, said the commander in chief was having a challenging time in conversation.

"Physically, you could see, he does the shuffling thing," Sununu said during an interview with Politico at the Republican National Convention.

"Mentally, when you ask him a question, it is clear, he is trying his best to regurgitate what other people told him," Sununu said Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Sununu joins the growing cohort of voices on both sides of the aisle questioning Biden's fitness for office.

Sununu also said Biden's whispering made it difficult to understand him.

"Sometimes he's just not in the conversation that you're trying to have," he said, before referencing a conversation Biden had with Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte in which he attributed fall leaves changing colors to climate change.

Sununu said as a person, he feels bad for Biden, adding that his family and staff "are not serving him well."

"Running for president is not what this guy should be doing right now," he said.

The New Hampshire governor said it's clear "when you're dealing with issues of dementia or getting old or whatever this might be" that Biden's condition is just getting worse.

Sununu argued that Biden has a "legacy decision" to make, and blamed Democrats for not accepting the reality of his health.

"He can be the Democrat that everyone remembers for moving [former President Donald] Trump off the ballot in 2020, or the Democrat that everyone remembers that overstayed his welcome and handed it back to Republicans — which is fine by me," he said.

He said this decline has been happening over the course of the past few years and shouldn't come as a surprise. Rather, the GOP should pivot and start polling on Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's eventual nominee.