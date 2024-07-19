WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: chris coons | joe biden | candidates | withdraw | 2024 election | nancy pelosi | chuck schumer

Sen. Coons: Biden Weighing All Options

By    |   Friday, 19 July 2024 04:07 PM EDT

As members of his own party call for him to drop out, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said the president is evaluating potential candidates to run against former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a co-chair of Biden's 2024 campaign said at the Aspen Security Forum the president is thinking about his next steps and listening to advisers as he determine whether to stay in the race.

"I think our president is weighing what he should weigh, which is who is the best candidate to win in November and to carry forward the Democratic Party's values and priorities in this campaign," Coons told The Washington Post's Ellen Nakashima, who was moderating a conversation with Coons and other senators on foreign policy.

As the number of Congressional Democrats calling for Biden to drop out increases, the president has remained steadfast that he will remain in the race.

"You've heard him say that time and time again," Jen O'Malley Dillon, campaign chair told "Morning Joe" on Friday. "He is the best person to take on Donald Trump."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Biden in a private call last week that she and other lawmakers are concerned that he could ruin Democrats' chances of taking control of the House this fall if he stays in the presidential race.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also told Biden in a meeting Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
As members of his own party call for him to drop out, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said the president is evaluating potential candidates to run against former President Donald Trump.
chris coons, joe biden, candidates, withdraw, 2024 election, nancy pelosi, chuck schumer
252
2024-07-19
Friday, 19 July 2024 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved