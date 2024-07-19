Sen. Coons: Biden Weighing All Options

As members of his own party call for him to drop out, a key ally of President Joe Biden, said the president is evaluating potential candidates to run against former President Donald Trump.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., a co-chair of Biden's 2024 campaign said at the Aspen Security Forum the president is thinking about his next steps and listening to advisers as he determine whether to stay in the race.

"I think our president is weighing what he should weigh, which is who is the best candidate to win in November and to carry forward the Democratic Party's values and priorities in this campaign," Coons told The Washington Post's Ellen Nakashima, who was moderating a conversation with Coons and other senators on foreign policy.

As the number of Congressional Democrats calling for Biden to drop out increases, the president has remained steadfast that he will remain in the race.

"You've heard him say that time and time again," Jen O'Malley Dillon, campaign chair told "Morning Joe" on Friday. "He is the best person to take on Donald Trump."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly told Biden in a private call last week that she and other lawmakers are concerned that he could ruin Democrats' chances of taking control of the House this fall if he stays in the presidential race.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also told Biden in a meeting Saturday it would be better for the country and the Democratic Party if he ended his reelection campaign, ABC News reported.