WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | taiwan | war games | trump | pete hegseth

Trump Administration Opposes Chinese War Games Near Taiwan

By    |   Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:13 PM EDT

The Trump administration expressed its opposition to China's recent war games in Taiwanese water and air space Tuesday.

The joint exercises involve navy, air ground, and rocket forces, according to Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command.

The drills are meant to be a "severe warning and forceful containment against Taiwan independence," Shi said in a statement.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump "is emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, encouraging the peaceful resolution of these cross-strait issues, [and] reiterating our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said it had tracked 19 Chinese navy vessels in the waters surrounding the island in a 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The drills come just two weeks after a large-scale exercise in mid-March, when Beijing sent a large number of drones and ships toward the island.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently visited the region, vowing to enhance the U.S. military alliance with Japan and Philippines to counter Chinese aggression, the Hill reported.

Faced with the rising threat from China, Taiwan has ordered new missiles, aircraft, and other armaments from the U.S., while revitalizing its own defense industry.

"China's blatant military provocations not only threaten peace in the #Taiwan Strait but also undermine security in the entire region, as evidenced by drills near Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, & the SCS," Taiwan's Presidential Office said on X. "We strongly condemn China's escalatory behavior."

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Trump administration expressed its opposition to China's recent war games in Taiwanese water and air space Tuesday.
china, taiwan, war games, trump, pete hegseth
271
2025-13-01
Tuesday, 01 April 2025 10:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved