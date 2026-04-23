WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: china | iran war | oil | strait of hormuz

China Stockpiled Oil Prior to Iran War

By    |   Thursday, 23 April 2026 04:38 PM EDT

Before the war in Iran began, China had stored more oil than any other country, according to a report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

China added an average of 1.1 million barrels per day of crude oil to strategic oil inventories in 2025, which reached nearly 1.4 billion barrels as of December 2025.

Prior to the war, preliminary government data indicated that China had continued building inventories in 2026, according to the EIA.

China's 1.4 billion barrels compares to the U.S., which has 409 million barrels, allowing the country to avoid the panic other countries face with the shutting of the Strait of Hormuz.

China does not report data on its oil inventories, so EIA said it estimated its inventories based on imports, exports, refining and oil inventory data from third-party and official sources.

The country owns over 70% of global solar, wind, battery and electric vehicle supply chains, Axios reported.

According to a February paper from the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, China spent 2025 stockpiling oil due to relatively low oil prices, rising geopolitical risks, possible sanctions on suppliers like Russia, Venezuela and Iran and a new law that required companies to have oil energy reserves.

Last month, the U.S. along with other members of the International Energy Agency agreed to a coordinated emergency release of strategic oil stocks after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S.' oil reserve can hold up to 714 million barrels but was depleted in March 2022 after President Joe Biden released 180 million barrels in response to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Biden had previously released 50 million barrels in November 2021, citing high gasoline prices.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Before the Iran War began, China had stored more oil than any other country, according to a report released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
china, iran war, oil, strait of hormuz
275
2026-38-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 04:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved