Trump: Iran Having 'Hard Time Figuring Out Who Their Leader Is'

President Donald Trump said Thursday that internal divisions in Iran have left the country struggling to identify clear leadership, as he claimed the United States has "total control" of the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know!" Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The infighting is between the 'hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!"

Trump added that the U.S. has effectively shut down one of the world's most critical shipping lanes.

"We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!" he wrote.

The comments come as questions persist about Iran's leadership following the appointment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, according to The Times of Israel.

He has not been seen publicly since taking the role, with reports indicating he was severely injured in the strike that killed his father.

Amid the uncertainty, decision-making power in Tehran is said to be concentrated within the hardline leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, while other officials appear to be taking a different approach.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who have been tasked with negotiating with the United States, are described as more open to reaching a deal.

According to the White House, those internal divisions have complicated Iran's response to a proposed permanent ceasefire, contributing to Trump's decision to extend a temporary truce set to expire earlier this week.