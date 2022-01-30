White House's Free COVID-19 Tests Mostly Made in China

Many of the free COVID-19 at-home test kits mailed to Americans this week by the Biden administration are made in China, according to The Epoch Times.

The testing kits sourced from iHealth Labs, a California subsidiary of Chinese medical gear manufacturer Andon Health, have a "made in China" label sticker.

According to the company’s filings and federal contract records, Andon Health has won contracts with the U.S. federal and some state governments worth over $2.1 billion. Approximately $1.8 billion came from the Defense Department for the White House testing initiative. The Defense Department awarded the lab two contracts this month to help distribute over 354 million testing kits to homes throughout the country.

President Joe Biden last month announced that his administration would purchase 500 million COVID-19 tests to ship to Americans free of charge. The White House on Friday said 60 million U.S. households so far have ordered free tests since the website used to distribute them launched just over a week ago.

This is not the first time throughout the pandemic that supplies for the coronavirus were Chinese-made. Members of the House of Representatives were given KN95 masks earlier this month which had "made in China” stamped on the side."

Lawmakers were unhappy with the idea of coronavirus supplies made in China, the virus’s country of origin.

House GOP Doctors Caucus chairman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, told Fox News that "the fact that the masks we are mandated to wear in the U.S. Congress are made in China is just one example of our inabilities to protect and treat Americans without relying on adversaries. These Chinese masks further highlight our need to divest away from the [Chinese Communist Party]. Our national security and our health depend on it."

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for failing "to recognize the senseless optics of her own decision-making.

"We are fighting a virus that came from China, yet the Speaker is comfortable with publicly supporting a Chinese manufacturer, sending our taxpayer dollars overseas and further advertising our dependency on China … on the faces of Congress. Either Pelosi’s office neglected to realize the cruel irony of supporting ‘Made in China’ or they don’t care.