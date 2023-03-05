China's Silence Thwarts Effort to Discern COVID Origin

There appears to be bipartisan agreement on the House Intelligence Committee that there is not enough evidence to determine the origins of the coronavirus pandemic due to the refusal of the Chinese government to cooperate.

Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and ranking member, Jim Himes, D-Conn., appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday to make that point.

"There's no direct evidence; we don't have China admitting it; we don't have Wuhan lab handing these things over," Turner said.

The discussion comes on the heels of recent reports that the Department of Energy concluded that COVID-19 most likely started with an accidental leak in the Wuhan laboratory, which is also the position of the FBI. However, other governmental agencies have said they think it was probably due to natural transmission from animals to humans, according to Politico.

"We have so few facts that, inevitably, different agencies are going to arrive at different conclusions," Himes told "Meet the Press."