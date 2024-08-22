Chick-fil-A to Launch Family Friendly Streaming Platform

Chick-fil-A aims to be known for more than its popular chicken sandwiches and waffle fries as the company is moving into the entertainment space.

As reported Wednesday by the entertainment trade publication Deadline, the Georgia-based fast-foot restaurant chain is launching a streaming platform and has been working with Hollywood studios and production companies to develop unscripted originals in the family friendly genre. Chick-fil-A also is in negotiations to license and acquire content.

According to entertainment trade publication Deadline, the platform is set to launch his year with budgets in the unscripted area believed to be in the range of a hefty $400,000 per half-hour. There's also a possibility that animation and scripted projects are in the works.

Brian Gibson, who has worked on History's "Top Gear" reboot and Fox's version of "The X Factor," will lead programming development.

Upcoming content is said to include a game show from the Burbank-based Glassman Media, the company behind shows like ABC's "Battle of the Network Stars," "Ultimate Cowboy Showdown, Allstars," and NBC's "The Wall."

Also involved is American film and TV producer Michael Sugar of management and creative platform Sugar 23 — best known for such series as Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," which has been given a 10-episode order, and "Maniac."

Chick-fil-A has more than 3,000 U.S. locations. With the streaming platform launch, it would join companies like Lyft and Airbnb outside the entertainment space that have also created their own programming.

Lyft launched a game show called "Lucky Lyft" in 2023 while Airbnb produced the documentary "Gay Chorus Deep South," which aired on MTV.

The venture comes during an uncertain period in the entertainment industry as studios lay off staff and scale back production while they strive to find profitable streaming models.

The reality television market also has diminished in the past few years.

While Newsmax reached out for comment, Chick-fil-A did not respond before publication.