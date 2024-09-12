WATCH TV LIVE

Charlamagne Tha God Dunks on Biden For Wearing Trump Hat

Thursday, 12 September 2024 10:24 PM EDT

Charlamagne tha God on Thursday called President Joe Biden the "donkey of the day" for wearing a Trump campaign hat during an appearance in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, The Hill reported.

Biden donned a "Trump 2024" hat on top of the hat he was wearing during a visit to the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department while marking the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Shanksville is just south of where al-Qaida terrorists crashed United Airlines Flight 93 after they were overpowered by passengers before the plane could reach its intended target.

White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said Biden was speaking about the country's unity right after the attacks, and as a gesture of that unity, Biden "gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap."

Charlamagne said on his "Breakfast Club" radio show, "donkey of the day for Thursday, Sept. 12th, goes to President Joe Biden."

"Now, I'm not the highest grade of weed in the dispensary, but that doesn't seem like a show of support for your vice president to me," he said. "A day after your vice president has a phenomenal debate against the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, you, Mr. President, decide to put on a hat that says, 'Trump 2024.'

"Joe Biden represents the regime that simply doesn't have the courage to stand up to the bullies. A day after we watch the VP bully the bully, the president of the United States of America is back trying to get along with the bully. He wants a gesture of unity with the bully. That's terrible messaging.

"You call him a threat to democracy. OK, if he's a threat to democracy, why are you wearing paraphernalia that supports him being president in 2024?"

The Trump campaign was quick to capitalize on the incident, thanking Biden for his support and saying Vice President Kamala Harris' debate performance Tuesday was so bad, that even Biden supported Trump.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 12 September 2024 10:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

