Twitter Flags Heart Group's 'Unsafe' Data Linking Vaccines, Inflammation

Twitter censors are warning users that the American Heart Association's website may contain ''unsafe'' information due to a recent study, Breitbart reported on Thursday.

The warning came after the AHA journal Circulation published Abstract No. 10712, linking mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to markers associated with heart inflammation.

The American Heart Association later attached an ''expression of concern'' to the study to avoid any possible liability for the results.

In the study's research, a team led by Dr. Steven Gundry, a former cardiac surgeon, applied a cardiac test to measure a patient's five-year risk of a new acute coronary syndrome. The abstract alleged a 14-point increase in the five-year risk of acute coronary syndrome in participants.

''Recently, with the advent of the mRNA COVID 19 vaccines (vac) by Moderna and Pfizer, dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients,'' the study read.

''We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.''

When attempting to visit the abstract on the AHA website, Twitter now flags the content as ''unsafe,'' a designation reserved for sites containing viruses, malware and misleading content.