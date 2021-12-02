×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Coronavirus | Health Topics | Vaccines | censorship | covid | 19 | health

Twitter Flags Heart Group's 'Unsafe' Data Linking Vaccines, Inflammation

Twitter Flags Heart Group's 'Unsafe' Data Linking Vaccines, Inflammation

(Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Thursday, 02 December 2021 07:52 PM

Twitter censors are warning users that the American Heart Association's website may contain ''unsafe'' information due to a recent study, Breitbart reported on Thursday.

The warning came after the AHA journal Circulation published Abstract No. 10712, linking mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to markers associated with heart inflammation.

The American Heart Association later attached an ''expression of concern'' to the study to avoid any possible liability for the results.

In the study's research, a team led by Dr. Steven Gundry, a former cardiac surgeon, applied a cardiac test to measure a patient's five-year risk of a new acute coronary syndrome. The abstract alleged a 14-point increase in the five-year risk of acute coronary syndrome in participants.

''Recently, with the advent of the mRNA COVID 19 vaccines (vac) by Moderna and Pfizer, dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients,'' the study read.

''We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.''

When attempting to visit the abstract on the AHA website, Twitter now flags the content as ''unsafe,'' a designation reserved for sites containing viruses, malware and misleading content.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Twitter censors are warning users that the American Heart Association's website may contain ''unsafe'' information due to a recent study, Breitbart reported on Thursday.
censorship, covid, 19, health, big tech, twitter
207
2021-52-02
Thursday, 02 December 2021 07:52 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved