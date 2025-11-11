Catholic Church Weighs Legal Action Over Army Chapel Cuts

The Catholic Church is exploring legal action against the U.S. Army after the military abruptly canceled all chapel religious-support contracts earlier this year, a move faith leaders say has crippled Catholic ministry and violated service members' constitutional right to practice their faith.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, confirmed he is exploring "all legal options" to challenge the decision, which he called "a grave misstep."

The action targets the Department of the Army for eliminating contract funding that paid for Catholic pastoral life coordinators, religious education staff, and chapel musicians. The cuts, which took effect in October, have shuttered or disrupted services on Army bases across the country and overseas.

"In canceling these contracts, the Army over-burdens Catholic chaplains, harms chapel communities, and impedes the constitutional guarantee of the free exercise of religion especially for Catholics," Broglio wrote in an Oct. 17 letter addressed to members of the military archdiocese and copied to members of Congress.

He went on, "The cancellation of chapel contracts may appear to be a neutral elimination of chapel support which itself affects the free exercise of religion for all soldiers. However, this action disproportionately harms Catholics."

The controversy traces back to a directive issued by the U.S. Army Installation Management Command in March 2025, which ordered all chapel-support contracts terminated.

Army officials claimed the change was part of an internal streamlining effort, arguing that the positions duplicated existing staff responsibilities and were no longer justified under current manning requirements.

But Catholic leaders say the explanation doesn't hold up.

Catholics make up about 20% of active-duty soldiers, yet only about 5% of Army chaplains are Catholic. Without the contract workers — who often coordinate Mass, teach religious education and manage sacramental preparation — many installations now lack consistent access to worship or pastoral care.

Archbishop Broglio, who has ministered to Catholic service members for nearly two decades, said the policy disproportionately harms Catholic troops and families.

"The Army's action intolerably infringes upon the free exercise of religion for Catholics in the U.S. Army. ... I assure the faithful of this Archdiocese that I will pursue all legal options to address this grave misstep," he said.

The Army has since said it will reexamine the policy to mitigate any disruption.